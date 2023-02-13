Capstone Green: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) on Monday reported a loss…

VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — VAN NUYS, Calif. (AP) — Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) on Monday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Van Nuys, California-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share.

The maker of turbine systems for energy generation posted revenue of $19.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $1.88. A year ago, they were trading at $3.33.

