Capstead: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $20.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $56.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $27.3 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $201.7 million.

