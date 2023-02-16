Cambium: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $10 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $84.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.2 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $296.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Cambium expects its per-share earnings to range from 14 cents to 23 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $74 million to $80 million for the fiscal first quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMBM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMBM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.