Callon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $272.5 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $272.5 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $4.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.36 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.44 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $704.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $617.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.21 billion, or $19.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.23 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.