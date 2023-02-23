BWX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $43 million.…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $43 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lynchburg, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 93 cents per share.

The supplier of nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government posted revenue of $624.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $238.6 million, or $2.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.23 billion.

BWX shares have risen 2% since the beginning of the year.

