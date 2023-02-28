Builders FirstSource: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $384.5 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $384.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $2.62. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.21 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.37 per share.

The construction supply company posted revenue of $4.36 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.75 billion, or $16.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $22.73 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Builders FirstSource said it expects revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.7 billion.

Builders FirstSource shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 12% in the last 12 months.

