Brookdale: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.6…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) on Tuesday reported a loss of $25.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

The senior housing company posted revenue of $700.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $238.4 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.83 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.02. A year ago, they were trading at $6.40.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.