Bright Horizons: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 31 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The child care and early education services provider posted revenue of $529.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $528.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $80.6 million, or $1.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.02 billion.

Bright Horizons expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $3 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion.

Bright Horizons shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $72.14, a decline of 45% in the last 12 months.

