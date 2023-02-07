BP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.8 billion. On a…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — BP PLC (BP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.8 billion.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had net income of $3.50. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.59 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $70.36 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $2.49 billion, or 79 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $248.89 billion.

BP shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 6% in the last 12 months.

