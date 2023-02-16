Blueprint Medicines: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) on Thursday reported a loss of $158.6 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) on Thursday reported a loss of $158.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.65.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.73 per share.

The cancer drug developer posted revenue of $38.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.7 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $557.5 million, or $9.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $204 million.

Blueprint Medicines shares have climbed 0.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 47% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BPMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BPMC

