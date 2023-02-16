Blucora: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Blucora Inc. (AVTA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $368 million, after reporting…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Blucora Inc. (AVTA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $368 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $7.66 per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 3 cents per share.

The owner of TaxAct tax prep software and the HD Vest financial services firm posted revenue of $172.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $420.2 million, or $8.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $666.5 million.

Blucora expects full-year earnings to be 63 cents to 96 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $750 million to $758 million.

Blucora shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 56% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVTA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.