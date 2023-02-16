Bloomin’ Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $58 million.…

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual dining spots posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $101.9 million, or $1.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.42 billion.

Bloomin’ Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.91 to $3 per share.

Bloomin’ Brands shares have risen 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 17% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLMN

