BlackRock TCP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $47.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $46.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.2 million, or 16 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $181 million.

