Black Stone Minerals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $183.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 71 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The partnership that owns mineral and royalty interests posted revenue of $230.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $151.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $476.5 million, or $2.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $663.6 million.

Black Stone Minerals shares have fallen slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $15.45, a climb of 34% in the last 12 months.

