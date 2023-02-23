Beyond Meat: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) on Thursday reported a loss of…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) on Thursday reported a loss of $66.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.05 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.13 per share.

The plant-based meat company posted revenue of $79.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $366.1 million, or $5.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $418.9 million.

Beyond Meat expects full-year revenue in the range of $375 million to $415 million.

Beyond Meat shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.13, a decrease of 64% in the last 12 months.

