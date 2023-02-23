Best alcohol alternatives to avoid a hangover Revée Barbour poured herself another drink from the vat with ice, mint and…

Best alcohol alternatives to avoid a hangover

Revée Barbour poured herself another drink from the vat with ice, mint and lime floating. “I don’t feel drunk,” the naturopathic physician based in Sacramento, California, told the party host, who was a mixologist, “I feel very relaxed.”

That was the point: The concoction’s base wasn’t gin or vodka; it was hawthorn tea, which dilates blood vessels to the brain, heart and other parts of the body and “makes you feel a little loopy,” Barbour says.

Some herbal and fermented beverages are gaining mainstream attention as alternatives to alcohol. These beverages can provide good options to people who want to cut down on their alcohol consumption, as well as those who are in recovery from alcohol misuse. “People are trying to find a way they can enjoy their food and drinks … without causing those long-term effects,” Barbour says.

Alcohol substitutes

Before saying “cheers,” keep in mind that even non-alcoholic and minimally alcoholic drinks need to be purchased and consumed responsibly. Companies that sell herbs and herbal supplements, for example, aren’t regulated, so it’s important to do your research and look to established manufacturers before buying (often potent) products.

Talk to your doctor too, to make sure these herbs won’t interact with your medications.

And, as with alcohol, know your limits. “People think more is better,” says Summer Ashley Singletary, an herbalist based in the Bay Area of California and associate communications manager at Traditional Medicinals, “and that’s not always the case.”

When it comes to the best drinks to avoid a hangover, try these beverages:

1. Beetroot

When people order a warm drink made with beetroot from Alchemy, a juice bar and café in Columbus, Ohio, its pink hue can make them feel better before even taking a sip. The beverage contains no alcohol.

“The self-care movement really (promotes) looking at food as more of an experience, as opposed to fuel or energy or fiber,” says Alexis Joseph, a registered dietitian and the cafe’s co-founder.

Once they slurp, customers can feel more relaxed too, thanks in part to beetroot’s blood vessel-opening effects. Warm drinks of many varieties can warm your body, Joseph adds. “They have that warming, calming, soothing feeling about them,” Joseph says, “and they happen to be really healthy.”

To make one serving of basic beetroot juice:

— 2 large beets or 4 small beets.

— 1/4 cup of water (optional).

Directions: Trim the ends of the beets with a sharp knife and thoroughly rinse the beets. Cut the beets into quarters, and place the chunks (and if you choose to, the 1/4 cup of water) into a juicer. Turn on the juicer and allow it to process the beet chunks into a beverage. Beets are hard, so be patient, it may take a few minutes. You can drink the beverage immediately or let it chill in the fridge for a half hour.

There are also many options for purchasing beetroot juice.

Beetroot juice has become increasingly popular among athletes seeking to improve their athletic performances, according to research published in 2021 in the journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition. “The consumption of (beetroot juice) also has an impact on oxygen delivery to skeletal muscles, muscle efficiency, tolerance and endurance and may thus have a positive impact on sports performances.”

However, drinking beetroot juice may increase nitrate levels beyond a safe amount, researchers warned.

“Compared to studies on the beneficial effects, the amount of data and literature on the negative effects of (beetroot juice) is rather limited, and should be increased in order to perform a balanced risk assessment.” Check with your health care provider or a registered dietitian about whether beetroot juice, and in what amount, is a good option for you.

2. Crataegus

Crataegus is another name for hawthorn, the same herb in Barbour’s mixologist friend’s mocktail. This herb is sometimes used to treat heart conditions since it helps open up blood vessels. For example, research suggests that crataegus exerts a range of pharmacologic cardiovascular effects, such as anti-inflammatory properties and a decrease in arterial blood pressure.

Try infusing 1 tablespoon of a hawthorn mixture that contains both the hawthorn plant’s berries and flowers into 1 cup of water, and then dressing it up with an orange slice or honey. “It’s a nice refreshing drink that chills you out,” Barbour says. Don’t throw back more than two.

3. Kanna

Know that feeling of lightness after a deep meditation or massage? That’s similar to the feeling Singletary gets after sipping a drink made with Cup of Sunshine, her company’s tea that includes kanna, a strong, earthy South African herb.

Kanna has been used by indigenous populations in South Africa since ancient times for a variety of purposes, from toothaches to helping increase endurance and reduce stress during long hunts. It’s been shown to have anti-inflammatory effects, protect cells from damage and potentially reduce depression and anxiety. However, researchers note that not much is known about potential toxicity or how much is safe to consume.

“That to me, out of the herbs we sell in tea form, feels the most akin to the buzz-like feeling,” Singletary says. Try pairing it with milk and a sweetener. “It tastes reminiscent to the earthy notes of a chai tea; you could even add in some powdered cinnamon and cardamom for extra flavor.”

4. Kava tea

Kava tea, which comes from an herb harvested in the Pacific Islands, is an herbal beverage with nervine properties, which means it’s a botanical beverage, tonic or relaxant that has a positive therapeutic effect on the nervous system, Barbour says.

“Kava acts as a muscle relaxer and can help ease nervous tension or induce sleep,” she says. “Some cities even have kava bars, which offer a great alternative to alcohol and happy hours.”

In fact, kava has even been studied as a way to reduce cravings associated with drugs like alcohol, tobacco, cocaine and heroin. In New Zealand, kava was used as part of an addiction rehab program that had a stunning 90% success rate.

There is some concern that using kava could be associated with liver injury, but the potential link and its extent is not known. Several countries, including Canada, Great Britain, France and Germany have banned or restricted the use of kava because of concerns about liver injury, according to research updated in the National Library of Medicine, part of the National Institutes of Health, in 2018.

Several groups have disputed the evidence for hepatoxicity (liver damage), saying that toxicity is more likely the result of other added drugs or herbal supplements, not the kava itself.

“The literature on liver injury from kava has included several incomplete or overlapping reports, and causality was rarely well shown. Nevertheless, there are a small number of cases of severe hepatic injury arising during therapy that are convincing.”

“The frequency of adverse reactions to kava, particularly liver injury, is not known,” researchers wrote. “Based upon reported cases, the estimated frequency of clinically apparent liver injury due to kava is less than (1 in 1 million) daily doses.”

Patients experiencing liver toxicity typically display symptoms including:

— Fatigue.

— Jaundice.

— Nausea.

5. Kombucha

If you crave the refreshing fizziness of beer, you’ll feel satisfied sipping on kombucha, an easily accessible, fermented drink typically made from black tea, sugar and “SCOBY” — an acronym for symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast.

“The byproduct is this awesome probiotic-rich drink” that contains B vitamins, glucosamine and other nutrients that support liver and immune health, Barbour says. And because kombucha can contain a small amount of alcohol and caffeine, you may notice a slight — albeit fleeting — buzz. The amount of alcohol in commercial kombucha drinks varies, with many varieties between 0.1% and 0.5% alcohol by volume; by contrast, regular alcoholic beer typically has 5% alcohol by volume. The legal limit is 0.5% alcohol by volume for manufacturers to be able to call their product “non-alcoholic,” according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Cap your intake at two cups daily. “It’s not about numbing yourself. It’s about drawing attention to the areas that need the most support,” Barbour says. “That’s where these beverages shine.”

6. Kvass

Ever brush some stale rye bread crumbs into the trash can? Next time, hold on to them — those seemingly worthless scraps form the basis of kvass, another fermented beverage, this one with roots in Russia.

Beet kvass is fermented with wheat or rye bread scraps, beets and water. According to the Probiotics Council, consuming beet kvass could cause health risks for some individuals. “Beet kvass has high amounts of iron depending upon the fermentation process. If your body has a problem with metabolizing iron, then it is highly probable that you may suffer from iron toxicity by drinking excess of beet kvass.”

Side effects of consuming beet kvass could include:

— Blood pressure fluctuations.

— Colored stools.

— Kidney stones.

— Problems with pregnancy.

— Skin allergies.

— Stomach issues.

— Liver problems.

Typically more sour than mead, the drink boasts B vitamins, fiber and protein. “It’s an overall health tonic” that can be found online, in some stores and even some bars, Barbour says. You can also make it at home; Barbour recommends finding a starter kit.

7. Linden

Are you stressed out about a work assignment or can’t shake the tension from an argument with your spouse? Linden — an herb a bit more bitter and savory than hawthorn, and sweeter since it comes from the rose family — might help. Linden is a nervine, a plant-based remedy that, proponents say, has positive effects on the nervous system.

Research published in the journal Plant Foods for Human Nutrition in 2019 suggests herbal teas — like linden — can provide some health benefits. Researchers reviewed 21 previously published studies. While some of those studies suggested associations between herbal tea consumption and reduced risk for some conditions like liver and thyroid disease, researchers believe further research is needed before recommending the use of herbal teas for treatment or preventative health practices.

“I usually prescribe this for folks that have nervous tension,” says Barbour, who recommends using 1 to 2 teaspoons in 1 cup of water and limiting yourself to 1 to 2 cups a day.

8. Matcha tea

The popularity of matcha tea — a type of green tea — has soared in recent years. Matcha tea, like other types of green tea, is made from the plant Camellia sinensis, but is grown slightly differently. The difference is the amount of exposure to sunlight, which results in matcha tea having higher chlorophyll and amino acid content.

Also, the whole leaf is utilized, resulting in higher amounts of caffeine and antioxidants compared with other types of green tea, says Courtney Barth, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition in Ohio. Antioxidants are molecules which can help prevent chronic diseases — such as cancer, research suggests — by protecting healthy cells from damage caused by free radicals.

This drink might make you feel a “buzz” by reducing your stress levels. Research published in Nutrients in 2018 found that Theanine, the amino acid found in high quantities in matcha tea, helped human participants feel less stressed.

Research published in the journal Molecules in 2021 also suggests that matcha tea has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Matcha tea can be easily made by sifting 1 to 2 tablespoons of matcha powder in a cup of 2 to 4 ounces of hot water, Barth says. “You can adjust the dosage based on the consistency that you want,” she says. “When shopping for a good powder, it may be wise to choose a certified organic brand and consume in moderation.”

9. Mead

If you’re familiar with the paleo diet you’ve probably heard that some compare the eating regimen to eating like a caveman. But what about drinking like one?

“Mead … is one of the most ancient beverages humans have been consuming,” Barbour says of the sweet, carbonated drink that can go down like cider. Made from fermented honey, mead has antifungal, antibacterial, immune system-supporting and anti-inflammatory properties, as well as varying levels of alcohol, though it’s typically about half the alcohol content of wine.

To keep things light, try mixing a low-alcohol variety with club soda, mint and rosemary for a refreshing — and health-promoting — summer beverage, Barbour suggests.

Nine alcohol alternatives that give you a buzz without the hangover:

— Beet root.

— Crataegus.

— Kanna.

— Kava tea.

— Kombucha.

— Kvass.

— Linden.

— Matcha tea.

— Mead.

More from U.S. News

How to Stop Emotional Eating

16 Tips From Real People to Succeed on the Mediterranean Diet

The 9 Biggest Diet Mistakes People Make When Trying to Lose Weight

Best Alcohol Alternatives to Avoid a Hangover originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/24/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.