If you and your significant other want to join forces and tackle shared financial goals in 2023, budget apps can…

If you and your significant other want to join forces and tackle shared financial goals in 2023, budget apps can help. They bring all of your financial information together in one shared digital place. No more wondering if your partner paid a bill or where a debt stands. But which one should you try?

Here are six of the best budget apps for couples in 2023:

1. Mint: Best Overall Budget App

App Store: 4.8 stars

Google Play Store: 4.3 stars

Cost: Free; iOS users can upgrade to Mint Premium for $4.99 per month

Key features:

— Financial account connection and aggregation (free).

— Bill and subscription alerts (free).

— Custom budgets (free).

— Automatic categorization (free)

— Personalized insights (free).

— Credit score access (free).

— Budgeting goal tracker (free).

— Bill negotiations.

— No ads.

— Subscription cancellations.

— Advanced data analytics.

— Games with spending and saving tips.

You can’t list the best budget apps without mentioning Mint — the most downloaded personal finance app on the market.

Mint is part of Intuit’s reputable suite of tools that includes QuickBooks and TurboTax. The app lets you connect your bank account, credit cards, bills, subscriptions and investment accounts to gain a holistic view of your finances. Plus, you can create a custom budget, get personalized insights, access your credit score and much more.

While Mint isn’t designed for multiple users like some of the other apps on this list, couples report logging in to the same account through different devices.

2. EveryDollar: Best for Dave Ramsey followers

App Store: 4.7 stars

Google Play Store: 3.4 stars

Cost: Free; upgrade to premium for $12.99 per month or $79.99 per year

Key features:

— Create a budget (free).

— Savings fund (free).

— Set bill due dates (free).

— Split transactions (free).

— Bank sync.

— Real-time transaction tracking.

— One-click transaction tracking.

— Custom income and spending reports.

— Tracking recommendations.

— Goal tracking progress.

“I recommend the EveryDollar budgeting app. It’s a budgeting app based on Dave Ramsey’s budgeting method,” Gabriel Lalonde, certified financial planner, certified financial education instructor and president of MDL Financial Group, says. “It allows users to create a budget by assigning every dollar to a specific category. It also has a feature that will enable couples to share their budget.”

While Mint is primarily designed for individual users, EveryDollar is designed for use on multiple devices by multiple people. So far, EveryDollar has more than 10 million users who have saved an average of $332 in their first months of using the app.

3. You Need a Budget: Best for an Ad-Free experience

App Store: 4.8 stars

Google Play Store: 4.6 stars

Cost: $14.99 per month, $99 per year, 34-day free trial

Key features:

— Goal tracking.

— Spending reports.

— Net worth reports.

— No ads.

— Real-time expense tracking.

— Bank sync.

— Loan calculator.

“The best tool for managing a budget, in my opinion, is YNAB,” Jordan Nietzel, chartered financial analyst, CFP, and founder of Trek Wealth Planning, says. “This tool is set up to help you plan for your true expenses, including non-monthly expenses.”

YNAB allows up to six users per account. Once you sign up you can securely connect your accounts and automatically import your transactions. Additionally, you can set spending and savings targets and track your progress.

A standout feature is that it’s ad-free and uncluttered so you don’t have to worry about popups or third-party products. It does, however, come at a cost of $14.99 per month or $99 per year. If you’re not ready to open your wallet right off the bat you can try it free for 34 days.

The fee may be worth it: YNAB users save an average of $6,000 in their first years using the app, according to the company.

4. Goodbudget: Best if You Like the Envelope Saving Method

App Store: 4.7 stars

Google Play Store: 4.3 stars

Cost: Free; upgrade to PLUS for $8 per month or $70 per year

Key features:

— Schedule transactions and envelope fills (free).

— Debt tracking (free).

— Spending by envelope report (free).

— Income versus spending report (free).

— Debt progress report (free).

— Sync across devices (free).

— Unlimited accounts and envelopes.

Goodbudget is based on the envelope saving method. You and your significant other can create digital envelopes for each of your budgeting categories like rent, groceries or a trip to Hawaii.

You decide on the amount of money you’ll add to each envelope each pay period. When it comes time to pay a bill, one of you can pull it from the designated envelope and the app will notify both of you.

The free version of Goodbudget gives you one account, access for two devices, 10 regular envelopes and 10 other envelopes. If you need more, the paid version offers unlimited accounts, access for up to five devices and unlimited envelopes.

5. HoneyDue: Best for Free Budgeting and Banking

App Store: 4.5 stars

Google Play Store: 3.5 stars

Cost: Free

Key features:

— Financial account syncing (free).

— Transaction tracking (free).

— Bill reminders (free).

— Chat (free).

— Joint bank account (free).

Honeydue is the only app on our list that’s designed specifically for couples. It’s also the only one that offers joint bank accounts.

Honeydue enables you to connect bank accounts, loans, investment accounts and more from more than 20,000 financial institutions in five countries.

You can also add your bills and receive reminders to avoid late payments. Best of all? It’s free.

6. Pocketguard: Best for Debt Payoff Plans

App Store: 4.7 stars

Google Play Store: 3.8 stars

Cost: Free; upgrade to PocketGuard Plus for $7.99 per month, $34.99 per year or $79.99 for life

Key features:

— Financial account syncing (free).

— Bill and income tracking (free).

— Insights and spending reports (free).

— Cash tracking (free).

— Budgeting (free).

— Debt payoff plans.

— Unlimited budgets.

— Unlimited savings goals.

— Extended transaction history.

— Data transfer and storage.

PocketGuard is another couple-friendly budget app worth considering. You and your significant other can share the same profile on different devices by logging in using the same usernames and passwords.

The free version includes budgeting, account syncingand bill and income tracking. You’ll need to upgrade to the Plus plan, however, if you want to add more budgets, more goals or a debt payoff plan.

Which budget app is best for you and your partner?

Each of these apps has the potential to help couples better manage their money.

“The key with couples and budgeting is not the app but the communication that’s required,” Jay Zigmont, Ph.D., CFP and founder of Childfree Wealth, says. “There are a lot of budgeting apps out there. The best one is the one that works for you.”

As long as an app helps you better communicate about money, it’s a winner. You may want to try out a few from the list to find the one that best suits the both of your needs and preferences.

