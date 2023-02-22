Berry Petroleum: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Berry Petroleum Corp. (BRY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $72 million. The…

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 95 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The independent upstream energy company posted revenue of $194.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $250.2 million, or $3.03 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $918.3 million.

Berry Petroleum shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 1% in the last 12 months.

