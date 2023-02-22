Bausch + Lomb: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of…

VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — VAUGHAN, Ontario (AP) — Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Vaughan, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $996 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $960.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.77 billion.

Bausch + Lomb shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year.

