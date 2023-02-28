Bank of Nova Scotia: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.29 billion.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.29 billion.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.37 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $12.3 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.93 billion, also missing Street forecasts.

Bank of Nova Scotia shares have increased nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 27% in the last 12 months.

