Bank of Montreal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank Of Montreal (BMO) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $183.4 million.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.39 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $10.26 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $4.8 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts.

Bank of Montreal shares have climbed slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 16% in the last 12 months.

