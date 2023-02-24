Bancolombia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — Bancolombia SA (CIB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $341.7 million,…

MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — Bancolombia SA (CIB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $341.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in Medellin, Colombia, said it had earnings of $1.42 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $2.1 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.44 billion, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.61 billion, or $6.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.73 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.