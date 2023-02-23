B2Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $157.8…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — B2Gold Corp. (BTG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $157.8 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 11 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The gold, silver and copper miner posted revenue of $592.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $252.9 million, or 24 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.73 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $3.25. A year ago, they were trading at $4.04.

