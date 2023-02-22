B. Riley Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $57.4…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $57.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of $2.08. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.46 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $326.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $159.8 million, or $5.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $915.5 million.

