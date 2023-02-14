Axovant: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Axovant Sciences Ltd. (SIOX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Axovant Sciences Ltd. (SIOX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

