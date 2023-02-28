Live Radio
AutoZone: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 28, 2023, 7:01 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — AutoZone Inc. (AZO) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $476.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $24.64.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $21.33 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $3.69 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.54 billion.

AutoZone shares have climbed slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen roughly 4%. The stock has increased 38% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

