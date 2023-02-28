Aurinia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Victoria, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $28.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $108.2 million, or 76 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $134 million.

Aurinia shares have risen 93% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 49% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AUPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AUPH

