AudioCodes: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOD, Israel (AP) — LOD, Israel (AP) — AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7.5 million.

The Lod, Israel-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The communication components company posted revenue of $70.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.5 million, or 88 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $275.1 million.

AudioCodes shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 28% in the last 12 months.

