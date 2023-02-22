Atlantic Tele-Network: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Atlantic Tele-Network Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million…

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — Atlantic Tele-Network Inc. (ATNI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The provider of telecommunications services posted revenue of $192 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $5.6 million, or 67 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $725.7 million.

Atlantic Tele-Network shares have climbed roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $47.42, an increase of 38% in the last 12 months.

