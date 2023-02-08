Associated Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $13.7…

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $13.7 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $7.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $48.9 million, or $2.22 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $15.2 million.

Associated Capital shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $36.19, a decline of 13% in the last 12 months.

