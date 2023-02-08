ASGN Inc: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $55.6…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $55.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.51 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $268.1 million, or $5.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.58 billion.

ASGN Inc shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $91.34, a decrease of 21% in the last 12 months.

