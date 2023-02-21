Armstrong World Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of…

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $48.8 million.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.08 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The ceiling and wall systems manufacturer posted revenue of $304.5 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $300.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $202.9 million, or $4.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.23 billion.

Armstrong World Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.80 to $5.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion.

Armstrong World Industries shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 14% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AWI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AWI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.