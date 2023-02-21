Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Archrock Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Archrock Inc.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 21, 2023, 4:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Archrock Inc. (AROC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $10.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 7 cents.

The natural gas compression services business posted revenue of $218.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $44.3 million, or 28 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $845.6 million.

Archrock Inc. shares have risen nearly 3% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AROC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AROC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up