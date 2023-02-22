ARC Document Solutions: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.1 million.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to 6 cents per share.

The provider of document services to businesses posted revenue of $68.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.1 million, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $286 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.41. A year ago, they were trading at $3.20.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARC

