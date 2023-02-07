Aramark: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $74.2 million. The…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aramark Holdings Corp. (ARMK) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $74.2 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 41 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The provider of food, facilities and uniform services posted revenue of $4.6 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.52 billion.

Aramark shares have climbed 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 23% in the last 12 months.

