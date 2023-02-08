Apollo Commerical Finance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 31 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $89.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $69.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $265.2 million, or $1.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $241.6 million.

Apollo Commerical Finance shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.07, a drop of 9% in the last 12 months.

