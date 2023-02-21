Apartment Investment Management: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Apartment Investment and Management Co. (AIV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $201.1 million…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Apartment Investment and Management Co. (AIV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $201.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 3 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $42 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $75.7 million, or 49 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $190.3 million.

Apartment Investment Management shares have risen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.36, an increase of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIV

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.