APA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — APA Corporation (APA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $443 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.48 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $2.38 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.31 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.67 billion, or $11.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.13 billion.

APA shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen roughly 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $37.86, an increase of 22% in the last 12 months.

