Anywhere Real Estate: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, N.J. (AP) — MADISON, N.J. (AP) — Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $453 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Madison, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $4.14 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 85 cents per share.

The real estate brokerage operator posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $287 million, or $2.52 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $6.91 billion.

