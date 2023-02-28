Amphastar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) — Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $33.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rancho Cucamonga, California-based company said it had profit of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $135 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $91.4 million, or $1.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $499 million.

Amphastar shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $31.86, a rise of 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMPH

