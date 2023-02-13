Amkor Technology: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $164.3 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 67 cents.

The chip packaging and test services provider posted revenue of $1.91 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $765.8 million, or $3.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.09 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Amkor Technology said it expects revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion.

Amkor Technology shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $27.28, a climb of 31% in the last 12 months.

