America’s Car-Mart: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 22, 2023, 8:10 AM

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $1.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rogers, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of 23 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $326.5 million in the period.

