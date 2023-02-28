Live Radio
American Woodmark: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 28, 2023, 6:39 AM

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $14.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.46 per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $480.7 million in the period.

American Woodmark shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMWD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

