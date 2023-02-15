American Water Works: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — American Water Works (AWK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $147 million.…

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — American Water Works (AWK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $147 million.

The Camden, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 81 cents per share.

The water utility posted revenue of $931 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $820 million, or $4.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.79 billion.

American Water Works expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.7 million to $4.8 million.

American Water Works shares have fallen 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $149.25, an increase of almost 2% in the last 12 months.

