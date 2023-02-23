Live Radio
American Software: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 23, 2023, 5:18 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — American Software Inc. (AMSWA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $3.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The enterprise software provider posted revenue of $31 million in the period.

American Software expects full-year revenue in the range of $123.5 million to $125.5 million.

American Software shares have declined 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.92, a fall of 28% in the last 12 months.

