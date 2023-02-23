American Software: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — American Software Inc. (AMSWA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $3.3 million. On…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — American Software Inc. (AMSWA) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $3.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The enterprise software provider posted revenue of $31 million in the period.

American Software expects full-year revenue in the range of $123.5 million to $125.5 million.

American Software shares have declined 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.92, a fall of 28% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMSWA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMSWA

