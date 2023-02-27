Ameresco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ameresco (AMRC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $17.9 million. The Framingham,…

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Ameresco (AMRC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $17.9 million.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $331.7 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $369.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $94.9 million, or $1.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.82 billion.

Ameresco expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $1.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion.

Ameresco shares have declined slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $51.80, a decrease of 11% in the last 12 months.

