Ameren: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Ameren Corp. (AEE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $163 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.07 billion, or $4.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.96 billion.

Ameren expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.3 million to $4.5 million.

Ameren shares have declined 3.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 8%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $85.83, an increase of almost 2% in the last 12 months.

