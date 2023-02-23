Alpha Metallurgical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $220.7…

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $220.7 million.

The Bristol, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $13.37 per share.

The company posted revenue of $823.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.45 billion, or $79.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.1 billion.

Alpha Metallurgical shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 80% in the last 12 months.

