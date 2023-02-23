Alnylam: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) on Thursday reported a loss of $207.5 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) on Thursday reported a loss of $207.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.68 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.13 per share.

The RNA interference drug developer posted revenue of $335 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $306.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $1.13 billion, or $9.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.

Alnylam shares have dropped 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 37% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

