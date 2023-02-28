Allogene Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Tuesday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $94.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 71 cents per share.

The immuno-oncology company posted revenue of $47,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $332.6 million, or $2.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $243,000.

Allogene Therapeutics shares have climbed 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.35, a drop of 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.